People Are Just Realising How Taylor Swift's New Album Title Is Connected To Her Ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift had a surprise in store for her fans during Sunday’s Grammys ceremony, where she revealed she had a new album that was just a few weeks away from being released.

Collecting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, the chart-topping singer joked: “This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.”

After thanking the Recording Academy, she continued: “I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on 19 April.”

Taylor then revealed the album will be called The Tortured Poets Department, and it didn’t take long for people to link this to the singer’s ex, Joe Alwyn, from whom she split last year.

During an interview with Variety in December 2022, Joe and fellow actor Paul Mescal revealed they were part of a group chat called The Tortured Man Club, which apparently also featured Andrew Scott.

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called "The Tortured Man Club."



"It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn says.

"I feel like we're less tortured now," Mescal quips. https://t.co/CSai4ScQpz pic.twitter.com/veCp1ZdFsD — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2022

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a group text called "The Tortured Man Club."



Taylor Swift’s new album is called “The Tortured Poets Department”



The Tortured Poets Department is the first album to be released by Taylor since splitting from Joe in 2023.

Since then, she briefly dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and is now in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Taylor unveiled the tracklisting for her latest album, with song titles including My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys, But Daddy I Love Him, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and So Long, London.

During their relationship, Joe received writing and producing credits on several Taylor songs, including Exile, Champagne Problems and This Is Me Trying.