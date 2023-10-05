David Beckham Was Absolutely Not Here For Victoria's Claims About Her 'Working Class' Roots

David and Victoria Beckham at his new documentary's premiere on Tuesday night Karwai Tang via Getty Images

David Beckham couldn’t help but intervene when he heard wife Victoria discussing her “working class” roots while making his new documentary.

The long-awaited Netflix doc Beckham began streaming on Wednesday, featuring contributions from the man himself as well as his loved ones and former colleague.

One scene that’s already captured a lot of people’s attention on social media comes when Victoria points out similarities between her own upbringing and David’s.

After Victoria described her family as being “very working class” when she was a child, an off-screen David is heard encouraging her: “Be honest.”

“I am being honest,” the Spice Girls star insisted, but the former England striker – speaking from behind a door – remained unconvinced.

David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist pic.twitter.com/XQgwOqdoav — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 5, 2023

After much cajoling, David eventually got Victoria to admit that her dad drove her to school in the 80s in a Rolls Royce, before once again ducking out of the conversation.

The exchange has already proved to be a highlight of the documentary for many viewers…

Just saw a clip of Victoria tryna relate to the working class by telling a story of her dad picking her up from school in an old car & David goes “Be honest about the car” & he kept saying it until she said it was a Rolls Royce & he goes “thank you” & walks off 😂 — ru 💕🇿🇼 (@rvmbiie) October 4, 2023

A Rolls Royce to school?! Lmaooo David said “Victoria please…” 😭 https://t.co/E0Z8sxzoNM — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) October 5, 2023

I love the bit in #Beckham where he forces Victoria to reveal her dad had a Rolls Royce. — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) October 4, 2023

David patterned Victoria LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😂😂😂



A rolls Royce in the 80s is crazy she really want called Posh Spice for nothing she’s been really really rich https://t.co/LTF3ps4oww — Kanga (@K_Messias_) October 5, 2023

Not Victoria Beckham saying she’s working class when her dad drove her to school in a Rolls Royce 💀💀💀💀 #beckham — كارولينا (@karottcake) October 4, 2023

Victoria- "I came from a working class family"



David Beckham- https://t.co/BjmFhN1vvd pic.twitter.com/xlLa3tEuTO — Timeline wholesome police 🕵🏾♂️👮🏾♂️ (@unibroward4405) October 5, 2023

Victoria: we were working class like Dickens would’ve written about us fr



David: appearing from behind the door pic.twitter.com/VInzon79Lw — SB MD (she/her) (@ssarvat_md) October 5, 2023

Victoria: we were working class

David: pic.twitter.com/1Kr1pwPvNd — Cray T🥵 (@CortezCrayton) October 5, 2023

Victoria really said she was working class and David told her to say what car her dad drove her to school in.



It was a Rolls Royce. My girl is so funny #BECKHAM pic.twitter.com/Nh8m3gZRt5 — diastema queen (@_abzx) October 4, 2023

Victoria Beckham: Our families worked really really hard, we were working class.

David Beckham: Seriously? What car did your dad drive you to school in?



(After some back and forth)

V: It was the Rolls Royce.

D: Thank you.



😂😂😂😭🤷🏽♀️ — Aarti N (@10MinuteMaggi) October 4, 2023

Maybe Victoria was trying to be humble but agree with David Beckham. She should've been honest and not saying she's from working class family when she's not.😊 https://t.co/eN7Muc4WQh — Vina Verde || streaming LOVESTRUCK 💛 (@vinaverdemusic) October 5, 2023

Watching episode one of #DavidBeckham shows on #Netflix is so good. The 90s was definitely the golden generation of football I would be on the end of my seat screaming.

David calling Victoria out about being working class was funny 😁 The way his face lights up talking about her — Natasha ♒️ (@natashate1983) October 4, 2023

Beckham spans the former Manchester United star’s entire life, from the early years of his football career to becoming an international household name – and the pitfalls that come with that.

However, one thing that’s not covered in the documentary is the 2022 backlash David faced when he signed an ambassador deal with Qatar during the World Cup, an editorial decision which director Fisher Stevens has now spoken out about.

