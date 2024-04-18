David Beckham's Birthday Tribute For Victoria Included 1 Hilarious Detail You Probably Missed

David and Victoria Beckham pictured together in 2018 Samir Hussein via Getty Images

David Beckham shared an adorable video tribute to wife Victoria on her 50th birthday on Wednesday – but one particular photo included in the montage left his followers howling.

The football star wished a happy birthday to his wife of 24 years with a nostalgic video reflecting on her life, including candid family footage along with some clips from Victoria’s Spice Girls days.

But David also snuck in one hilarious blink-and-you-miss-it picture. Of course, the former England captain took the opportunity to make a cheeky dig at Victoria by including their now iconic “be honest” exchange.

Fans of the pair will remember David telling his wife to “tell the truth” during an interview for his Beckham Netflix series about his life and career, when Victoria tried to insist that she had “very working class” roots, only for it to emerge she was sometimes driven to school in a Rolls Royce.

David did not miss an opportunity to pull up receipts in his birthday montage, which featured a picture of a young Posh Spice standing in front of the famous Rolls Royce as a child.

“There it isss, Daddy’s Rolls Royce!” one social media follower commented. “You got the roller in,” another added. “BE HONSTTTT,” a third said.

Victoria clearly saw the funny side, commenting floods of love heart emojis and writing: “I love you all so much.”

“As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman and of course marrying an England captain,” David captioned his Instagram post.

“But your biggest success[es] are your children, you guide them, love them and teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST.”

