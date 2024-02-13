This Is Why Jennifer Aniston And Victoria Beckham's Super Bowl Ad Wound Up Sparking Controversy

Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham in their UberEats ad campaign UberEats

This includes one man who apparently “forgot” that he was intolerant to peanut butter, as he was seen experiencing an allergic reaction including hives and facial swelling.

After the ad debuted, the awareness charity Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) wrote on X that they were “incredibly disappointed” by Uber Eats’ “use of life-threatening food allergies as humour in its Super Bowl ad”.

“Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough,” they added.

We're incredibly disappointed by @UberEats' use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough. https://t.co/aKilgfweVd — FARE | Food Allergy Research & Education (@FoodAllergy) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, after speaking to Uber Eats, FARE’s CEO Sung Poblete said in a statement: “I have spoken with Uber, they are very appreciative of FARE’s valuable perspective and feedback and have made a change to the ad that will air to the Super Bowl’s wide audience, they are editing out the reference to the peanut allergy.”

Per Entertainment Weekly, a version of the ad without the allergy sequence is now streaming on YouTube, and the original video has been unlisted.

In their part of the ad, Jennifer was seen struggling to recall ever working with David, who was her co-star for 10 years on Friends.