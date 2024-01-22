Victoria Beckham Has A Very Saucy Response As David Shares Revealing Ice Bath Video

David and Victoria Beckham pictured in October last year Samir Hussein via Getty Images

David Beckham got a big reaction when he shared a revealing video of himself taking an ice bath on Instagram – and that includes from his wife Victoria.

On Sunday morning, the former England strike shared a video of himself submerged in ice cold water, writing: “Self Care Sunday… 3 degrees in here today, perfect for a Sunday rest day. @VictoriaBeckham can I get a HOT CHOCOLATE. With a Nespresso shot.”

He then added: “Sorry Victoria just said ‘what’s the magic word’... PLEASE.”

Victoria then posted the clip on her own story, alongside a cheeky remark about David’s hand placement in his video.

“Keeping his hands warm,” the Spice Girls star joked, before adding a large peanut emoji.

Victoria had a very cheeky response to David's video Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Last week, David’s son’s Brooklyn and Cruz also had a bit of fun inspired by their dad’s Instagram activity.

On Friday, David posted a video of himself doing some shirtless push-ups at the gym, commenting: “998, 999, 1000.”

His sons then posted their own take on the clip, which was captioned: “1001 1002 1003.”

David’s workout clip (and its caption) also prompted a response inspired by his recent Netflix doc from one fan, that read: “Be honest, be honest…”

Meanwhile, in a series of posts on her Instagram story, Victoria revealed that David had been put to work to prepare a meal pie for 12 people’s Sunday dinner over the weekend.

“I’m playing it safe with a shepherd’s pie, and as your family are coming over, I think I deserve a drink,” he quipped before taking a swig of beer.