Victoria Beckham Has A Very Saucy Response As David Shares Revealing Ice Bath Video

The Spice Girls star couldn't resist leaving a cheeky comment on her husband's latest shirtless Instagram post.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

David and Victoria Beckham pictured in October last year
Samir Hussein via Getty Images

David Beckham got a big reaction when he shared a revealing video of himself taking an ice bath on Instagram – and that includes from his wife Victoria.

On Sunday morning, the former England strike shared a video of himself submerged in ice cold water, writing: “Self Care Sunday… 3 degrees in here today, perfect for a Sunday rest day. @VictoriaBeckham can I get a HOT CHOCOLATE. With a Nespresso shot.

He then added: “Sorry Victoria just said ‘what’s the magic word’... PLEASE.”

Victoria then posted the clip on her own story, alongside a cheeky remark about David’s hand placement in his video.

“Keeping his hands warm,” the Spice Girls star joked, before adding a large peanut emoji.

Victoria had a very cheeky response to David's video
Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Last week, David’s son’s Brooklyn and Cruz also had a bit of fun inspired by their dad’s Instagram activity.

On Friday, David posted a video of himself doing some shirtless push-ups at the gym, commenting: “998, 999, 1000.”

His sons then posted their own take on the clip, which was captioned: “1001 1002 1003.”

David’s workout clip (and its caption) also prompted a response inspired by his recent Netflix doc from one fan, that read: “Be honest, be honest…”

Meanwhile, in a series of posts on her Instagram story, Victoria revealed that David had been put to work to prepare a meal pie for 12 people’s Sunday dinner over the weekend.

“I’m playing it safe with a shepherd’s pie, and as your family are coming over, I think I deserve a drink,” he quipped before taking a swig of beer.

Victoria documented David's cooking on her Instagram story
Instagram/Victoria Beckham

