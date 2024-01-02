David Beckham Shares Family Lunch Photo That's, Uh, "Very Working Class"

If you somehow missed the documentary and the immediate memes, in the Netflix docuseries Beckham, Victoria Beckham said about their families, “Both of our parents work really hard. We’re very working class”, and before she had a chance to continue, husband David said “be honest.”

He then pushed her to finally admit that no, she wasn’t really working class as her dad used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce. Extremely working class, obviously.

Advertisement

Of course, the internet ran with this, immediately creating memes off the back of the “be honest” line as a tongue-in-cheek dig at the famous couple.

Now, in a new Instagram post, David Beckham posted a photo of a New Year’s Eve lunch with wife Victoria and her parents with the caption, “Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s”.

One commenter accurately said, “you’ll never let her live that down lol” while another said “I had zero idea the Beckhams were all so self-effacing and funny.”

Advertisement

However, wife Victoria chose to not rise to his cheeky caption and sweetly commented, “Special NY Eve I love you xxxxxxx”.

Of course, real ones know that Victoria has always had a sense of humour and has now even released “My Dad Had A Rolls Royce” t-shirts at an, uh, very working class £110 each.