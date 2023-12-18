Victoria Beckham Is All Of Us As She Shares Picture Of David Beckham Fixing TV

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 Karwai Tang/WireImage

For anyone who couldn’t get enough of Victoria and David in their Beckham documentary earlier this year, we have a very important update.

No, it’s not another series! It’s just a cheeky lil photo from Victoria, which the singer turned designer and all-round icon shared over the weekend.

The former Spice Girl seemed to be having some trouble with her TV, and instead of calling for a pro, had her ex-footballer husband get involved. And how else does one fix a TV when they are David Beckham but nearly nude?

“Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂”, Victoria captioned a photo on her Instagram on Friday of her husband lying on the floor with his 🍑 to the camera.

The retired player wore only tighty-whities (his signature, if we’re going by the many other photos of Becks in his underwear that we’ve been treated to over the years) with his many tattoos also on display.

Victoria’s many followers quickly thanked her for the post, with some exalting the arrival of “christmASS” (nice) and others claiming they also had TV sets that needed fixing if Becks is looking for more work.

The latter group includes one Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of Modern Family, who jumped into VB’s comment section to say he was currently breaking his TV.

Even Samsung’s US account had something to say about the photo: ”*Disclaimer: Not all Frame TVs come with this electrician.”

We all know Victoria loves to tease fans with saucy insights into her marriage to David, having memorably revealed she calls him “Golden Balls” on chat show Parkinson back in 2008.

Indeed, in May of this year, she posted a birthday tribute to her husband that depicted the 48-year-old standing in a hot tub in... you guessed it – white Calvins!

This latest update comes after Victoria appeared on the December issue of Allure, and told the outlet that she “can’t remember” the last time she and her husband had an argument.