Yup – David Beckham’s Favourite Dinner Is Incredibly Cursed

The Beckham publicity train, which in the recent months has passed through various locations like Joe Lycett’s wrath surrounding the FIFA world cup in Qatar, a fully-fledged Netflix doc following David’s life and career and even son Brooklyn snapping back at food critic trolls, has arrived at a station no one expected – or wanted.

It’s also food related, but it’s just kind of… cursed?

David has re-revealed his favourite meal via an Instagram story of the dish.

Things start out well enough, with David’s plate laden with the classic meal gammon, egg and pineapple. It’s not to everyone’s taste, but it’s a fairly well-known assortment of food, we’d say.

But things go south very, very quickly with an extra few additions. Coleslaw, for one. Then, if that wasn’t enough, David’s added baked beans and peas.

Under the mountain of baked beans also appears to be a few potatoes, but if we’re honest we’re still stuck on the whole gammon-egg-pineapple-baked beans-peas-coleslaw combo.

The caption of David’s Instagram story mentioned that the meal is a home-cooked favourite: “Not as good as yours mum, but not bad.”

The footballer previously revealed that the meal was his favourite when he posted about it for the first time in 2022.

He’s not the only member of the Beckham clan to have a questionable relationship with food; son Brooklyn has regularly faced heat in the kitchen over his less-than-conventional recipes.

The younger Beckham has previously been mocked for making a bacon and egg sandwich (badly) on TV, for using the wrong pasta in a fettuccine dish, and then cooking a roast beef recipe that looked a little on the ‘it’s-still-mooing’ side.

David has also previously revealed that wife Posh (Victoria) has “eaten the same thing for the last 25 years,” only deviating from the menu when pregnant with daughter Harper.