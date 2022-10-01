David Beckham Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

We’ve all got our favourite meals from childhood, but David Beckham’s go-to dinner has divided fans after he shared a snap of it online.

While his wife Victoria sticks to grilled fish and steamed vegetables, which David recently revealed she had eaten for the last 25 years, the same can’t be said for her husband.

The former footballer has revealed one of his favourite meals includes pineapple and baked beans on the same plate.

Sharing a pic of the meal on Instagram, Becks captioned it: “Last night’s feast one of my favourites growing up. Thanks mum. Gammon, chips, fried egg, tinned pineapple, peas & baked beans, coleslaw.”

David Beckham's favourite meal David Beckham/Instagram

People had thoughts…

“Pineapple does not belong on a main meal,” one fan commented.

A second wrote: “Coleslaw and mushy peas? Has everyone gone berserk?”

But others thought the opposite. “Perfectly acceptable dinner. Egg goes well with gammon, coleslaw with pineapple, chips with peas,” another fan wrote.

Speaking to the River Cafe Table 4 podcast earlier this year, David admitted that he gets “emotional” about food and wine, unlike his wife.

Victoria Bekham and David Beckham (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images) Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

“When I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it,” he said.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate away from there.”

David continued: “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

Appearing on the same podcast last year, Victoria revealed her go-to comfort food, and it sounded, well, anything but.

“This is where I sound even more boring in the food department,” she said.