Beckham Director Speaks Out On David's Response To Rebecca Loos Headlines In Netflix Doc

David Beckham and Fisher Stevens Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

The director of David Beckham’s Netflix special has spoken out over claims the star didn’t “come clean” about allegations of a 2004 affair with Rebecca Loos on the show.

Back in 2004, David’s ex-PA Rebecca claimed they had engaged in a four-month-long affair in an interview with the now-defunct News Of The World. The claims were dismissed by Becks at the time as “ludicrous”.

Advertisement

In the recent four-part series, the former footballer addressed tabloid headlines about their alleged affair, but did not appear to comment directly on the allegations.

It prompted Rebecca to give an interview to the Daily Mail, in which she said of how he claimed the headlines made him feel: “It’s all, ‘poor me’. He needs to take responsibility.”

Fisher Stevens, who directed Netflix’s Beckham, has now appeared on the WTF podcast hosted by Marc Maron, in which he suggested David “did” come clean.

As per the Daily Mail, Marc noted the “tabloidisation of the affairs or the assumed affairs, which he diplomatically... not even diplomatically, which he didn’t handle...”, before the host added: “He didn’t come clean in the doc...”

Advertisement

Fisher replied: “He did.”

Marc then said: “Well whatever they were able to survive in that was a testament to whatever that family was made out of, and what [David’s wife Victoria] is made out of.”

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for David Beckham for comment, and is awaiting responses.

Rebecca Loos during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

In his documentary, David said of the tabloid frenzy: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to… deal with.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Becks then reinforced how much his wife meant – and continues to mean – to him, saying that “to see her hurt was incredibly difficult,” and that his own focus in training, which was taking place in Real Madrid at the time, took a blow.

Advertisement

“There were some days I would wake up and think, ‘How am I gonna go to work, how am I gonna walk onto that training pitch, how am I gonna look as though nothing’s wrong?’” he recalled.

“I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes, ‘How am I gonna do this?’”

David with wife Victoria Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Victoria said the attention around the story was “a hundred per cent” the “hardest time” in her marriage, which came five years after they tied the knot in 1999.

She said: “It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”