Rebecca Loos Opens Up About 'Horrific' Trolling She's Received Following David Beckham's Netflix Doc

Rebecca Loos on Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Rebecca Loos on Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Rebecca Loos has opened up about the trolling she has received following the release of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary.

Advertisement

Back in 2004, David’s ex-PA Rebecca claimed she had engaged in a four-month-long affair with the then-Real Madrid player, in an interview with the now-defunct News Of The World – which Becks blasted at the time as “ludicrous”.

But after the Beckhams discussed the media frenzy surrounding the allegations in the four-part documentary, Rebecca says has been targeted online.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Rebecca revealed: “I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram being called horrible names, awful trolling.

“I had heard about trolling before but never experienced it because 20 years ago we didn’t have social media.”

Advertisement

In the Netflix documentary – which is titled Beckham and aired on the streaming service on 4 October – David discussed the “pressure” the tabloid attention put on his and wife Victoria’s marriage.

David and Victoria at the premiere of Beckham Samir Hussein via Getty Images

“There were some horrible stories that were difficult to… deal with,” he revealed. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

“There were some days I would wake up and think, ‘How am I gonna go to work, how am I gonna walk onto that training pitch, how am I gonna look as though nothing’s wrong?’

“I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes, ‘How am I gonna do this?’”

Victoria added that the story was “a hundred per cent” the “hardest time” in her marriage, which came five years after they tied the knot in 1999.

Advertisement

Now the mother of two sons who are aged 14 and 11, Rebecca said during her GMB interview that she had told them about the documentary and “what had been said and how it made mummy feel”.

She added: “I said, ‘I feel that it’s very unfair, because of the way I’m being treated now, and the bullying I’m getting and the trolling, and I want to say something, and I’m going to do an interview so there might be some media and how do you feel about that?’

“And so my youngest son said, ‘Good for you, mummy. Yes, I would say something too.’”

Rebecca previously aired her thoughts on the Beckham documentary in an interview with the Mail On Sunday last week, accusing the former England captain of “making me look like a liar.”

HuffPost UK previously contacted representatives for David and Victoria Beckham after the interview’s publication, but did not receive responses.

Advertisement