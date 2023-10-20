Brooklyn Beckham Has Something To Say To 'Haters' Of His Cooking Videos

Brooklyn Beckham FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

One of the many benefits of having the UK’s foremost power couple of David and Victoria Beckham as your parents, is that you get to try your hand at a lot of things with a fairly comprehensive safety net.

For eldest son Brooklyn, that opportunity has manifested as forays into photography (some successful, some less so), acting, and most recently, cooking.

Unfortunately, however, he has faced scrutiny online for everything from his recipes to techniques.

Luckily for him, though, he doesn’t seem to care. After hitting out at haters previously – with Posh Spice even stepping in – Brooklyn has doubled down on attitude to criticism.

“To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” Beckham said in an interview with Insider.

“It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.”

He also had a direct message for those critiquing his culinary skills.

“My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down,” he said.

“I’m doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it’s not going to bother me — I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”

Brooklyn had previously been mocked for making a bacon and egg sandwich on TV, again for using the wrong pasta in a fettuccine, and then getting a roasting for a beef recipe that looked a little on the ‘it’s-still-mooing’ side.

He was also ridiculed for a bizarre tip for making spaghetti bolognese, which arose when Brooklyn posted an Instagram story of him cooking the meal, complete with a puppy around his neck and a – checks notes – wine bottle cork in the mince?

Though Brooklyn tried to assure viewers that the corkage was deliberate, but further research revealed that the article he’d screenshotted as a defence was referring to an octopus recipe – not a spag bol.