With Beckham Still Riding High, Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For A New Doc About Another UK Icon

With David Beckham’s documentary still riding high on Netflix, the streaming platform has unveiled the trailer for another behind-the-scenes look at a very different British icon.

On Wednesday afternoon, the service released a first-look teaser of a new four-part documentary about the life and career of Robbie Williams, which will drop on Wednesday 8 November.

The two-minute trailer sees the pop superstar reflecting on his highs and lows in the public, interspersed with archive footage from his “insane” days in Take That and his solo career.

“It’s astounding what’s happened in my life,” Robbie declares at the beginning of the trailer. “But the past has me in a headlock. Something has to give.”

“You’re only supposed to do this at the pearly gates with St Peter, this looking back at your life,” he then jokes.

Alongside clips from the peak of his success, Robbie recalls being “the centre of the pop culture universe”, but ended up in a place where he was “not someone [I] recognised”.

“The thing that would destroy me is also what has made me successful – touch the fire, push when it says ‘pull’, and see if I can live,” Robbie adds towards the end of the clip.

Netflix says of its documentary, titled simply Robbie Williams: “Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive four-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.

“Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team […] this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines.”

One of the biggest stars in British pop, Robbie Williams has enjoyed 14 number one albums in the UK, seven chart-topping singles and 14 Brit Awards – and that’s without taking into account his accolades as a member of Take That.

He’s also been open up about his past struggles with his mental health and substance abuse issues.

Robbie has been married to the American actor and TV personality Ayda Field since 2010, with whom he shares four children.