Robbie Williams Forced To Cut Parts Of Biopic Due To Legal Threats

Robbie Williams has claimed he’s been forced to cut parts of his biopic due to legal threats.

The singer has been working on the forthcoming film Better Man, which will chart his rise to fame and huge musical success, as well as the personal demons he has faced during his career.

However, the film – which is being helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey – has faced some challenges along the way.

According to The Sun, former Take That star Robbie told fans during a recent show at London’s Royal Albert Hall: “It is a bitch to put a film together.

“You tell all of these stories and then legally you have to pass them to see if lots of people will sue you.

“So I sent the script off to lots of people to see if they would sue me – and it turns out they world.”

The 48-year-old joked: “At the start of this movie there were at least five villains. There were at least five arseholes in the script.

“And now because of legal reasons there is only one arsehole in the movie and you are looking at him.”

The chart-topping singer’s hits including Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Feel, will feature in the film and be “re-sung, for the emotion of the moment,” according to Deadline.

Director Michael Gracey previously said of the film: “I want to do this in a really original way. I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ I just want the audience to have that feeling.”

He added: “All I can say is the approach is top secret, but the goal is to generate that feeling I just described. It’s this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy.”