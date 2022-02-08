Every year when the Brit Awards roll around we find ourselves getting all nostalgic for past ceremonies – and the event from 20 years ago was a particular stand-out.
In 2002, the Brits gave us some classic performances from top UK talent, some real A-list wins and a smorgasbord of some of the most blatantly early-noughties fashion you’re ever likely to clap eyes on.
And that’s without even going into the top moment of the night, delivered by a certain Ms Minogue when she defined “making an entrance” with a Brits performance we’re still talking about two decades later.
Here are just some of the highlights from the 2002 Brits...
As with all good awards shows, let’s start with the red carpet, where “jeans and a nice top” was apparently the look du jour
At least according to Anna Friel and Beverley Knight anyway
Oh and Michelle Heaton... who, for some reason, was apparently there with Richard Branson
Nothing has ever screamed ’2002′ quite like Davina McCall’s ensemble for the night
Although maybe Heidi Klum came close
Nominee Sophie Ellis-Bextor gave us this polka dot moment
And Dane Bowers dug out his best tie for the occasion
Lulu to served us this fringed number
And we kind of don’t have words for this Anastacia outfit
Meanwhile, Johnny Vegas was seemingly enjoying his night out
Can we just take a moment to appreciate this Dannii Minogue outfit?
Oh, and her less famous sister Kylie was also there
Jokes aside, Kylie’s Brits performance of Can’t Get You Out Of My Head was not just one of the most memorable of the night, but of all time
Let it never be said that Kylie doesn’t know how to make an entrance – her performance began with her being ejected from an oversized CD player (which now feels so retro it kind of hurts)
The night definitely belonged to Kylie, who won two awards including International Female and International Album for Fever
This matched her with Dido, who won Best British Female and the biggest award of the night, Best British Album
Dido also performed on the night, which as you can imagine, was a thrill–a-minute situation
We have to give a shout-out to the hosts for the evening, Zoë Ball and Frank Skinner. Here they are looking very serious (in front of a CD wall, no less)
And here’s Frank Skinner in a Union Jack vest looking somewhat less serious
Among the other performers at the 2002 Brits were Jay Kay of Jamiroquai and Anastacia giving the Brits another of those “did that really happen” duets?
And speaking of wild Brits duets... Shaggy and Ali-G, anyone?
Incidentally, Shaggy picked up Best International Male that year, ahead of Bob Dylan and Dr Dre
So Solid Crew – yep, all of them – performed 21 Seconds
And won Best British Video for the same song
We have to have a moment to appreciate Mis-Teeq, who somehow never won a Brit, but did a brilliant performance that year
Westlife won Best British Pop Act despite not being British (non-Brit Kylie Minogue was also in the running)
Blue beat the likes of Elbow, Gorillaz and Mis-Teeq to scoop Best British Breakthrough
Robbie Williams won Best British Male for the third time in a row – and had a very special message for Will Young
Sting won Outstanding Contribution to Music, presented to him by – you guessed it – Kylie Minogue
He ended the night with a medley of his hits which, for some reason, ended in him taking his top off and swigging from a mug of tea
This year’s Brit Awards will air live on ITV from on Tuesday 8 February.