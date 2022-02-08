Celebrating the pop culture moments from the turn of the 2000s

Every year when the Brit Awards roll around we find ourselves getting all nostalgic for past ceremonies – and the event from 20 years ago was a particular stand-out.

In 2002, the Brits gave us some classic performances from top UK talent, some real A-list wins and a smorgasbord of some of the most blatantly early-noughties fashion you’re ever likely to clap eyes on.

And that’s without even going into the top moment of the night, delivered by a certain Ms Minogue when she defined “making an entrance” with a Brits performance we’re still talking about two decades later.

Here are just some of the highlights from the 2002 Brits...

As with all good awards shows, let’s start with the red carpet, where “jeans and a nice top” was apparently the look du jour

At least according to Anna Friel and Beverley Knight anyway

Oh and Michelle Heaton... who, for some reason, was apparently there with Richard Branson

Nothing has ever screamed ’2002′ quite like Davina McCall’s ensemble for the night

Although maybe Heidi Klum came close

Nominee Sophie Ellis-Bextor gave us this polka dot moment

And Dane Bowers dug out his best tie for the occasion

Lulu to served us this fringed number

And we kind of don’t have words for this Anastacia outfit

Meanwhile, Johnny Vegas was seemingly enjoying his night out

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this Dannii Minogue outfit?

Oh, and her less famous sister Kylie was also there

Jokes aside, Kylie’s Brits performance of Can’t Get You Out Of My Head was not just one of the most memorable of the night, but of all time

Let it never be said that Kylie doesn’t know how to make an entrance – her performance began with her being ejected from an oversized CD player (which now feels so retro it kind of hurts)

The night definitely belonged to Kylie, who won two awards including International Female and International Album for Fever

This matched her with Dido, who won Best British Female and the biggest award of the night, Best British Album

Dido also performed on the night, which as you can imagine, was a thrill–a-minute situation

We have to give a shout-out to the hosts for the evening, Zoë Ball and Frank Skinner. Here they are looking very serious (in front of a CD wall, no less)

And here’s Frank Skinner in a Union Jack vest looking somewhat less serious

Among the other performers at the 2002 Brits were Jay Kay of Jamiroquai and Anastacia giving the Brits another of those “did that really happen” duets?

And speaking of wild Brits duets... Shaggy and Ali-G, anyone?

Incidentally, Shaggy picked up Best International Male that year, ahead of Bob Dylan and Dr Dre

So Solid Crew – yep, all of them – performed 21 Seconds

And won Best British Video for the same song

We have to have a moment to appreciate Mis-Teeq, who somehow never won a Brit, but did a brilliant performance that year

Westlife won Best British Pop Act despite not being British (non-Brit Kylie Minogue was also in the running)

Blue beat the likes of Elbow, Gorillaz and Mis-Teeq to scoop Best British Breakthrough

Robbie Williams won Best British Male for the third time in a row – and had a very special message for Will Young

Sting won Outstanding Contribution to Music, presented to him by – you guessed it – Kylie Minogue

He ended the night with a medley of his hits which, for some reason, ended in him taking his top off and swigging from a mug of tea

