Robbie Williams Recalls Hilarious Ego-Denting Tale From When He Went Dancing At LA Gay Club

When you’re as famous as Robbie Williams you’re fully used to getting recognised everywhere you go.

Well, unless you’re in a Los Angeles gay club, apparently.

The singer found out the hard way that not everyone on the planet actually knows who he is, especially Americans,.

During an upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the former Take That star shares a hilarious ego-denting story that had not one, but two stings in its tale.

Graham Norton Show

Revealing that he isn’t instantly recognisable in America, Robbie recalled, “I was in a gay club in LA and was dancing hard – going at it loads like it was 1990s Manchester, and this guy came up to me and said, ‘You are an inspiration.’ And I thought, ’It’s great that men of certain age in America know who I am.

“Then he added, ’At your age it’s great to see you dancing like that!’”

Ouch and ouch.

Robbie Williams

During his chat with Graham, Robbie also talked about getting naked for the cover of his new album, XXV, which hit No.1 last week.

“My weight yoyos so I thought it would be nice to have evidence that I once looked like that” he said.

“I loved the idea of the Rodin style pose but I didn’t take into account that I would have to be naked in front of 30 strangers.”