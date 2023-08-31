Robbie Williams Just Shared A Take That-Related Poo Story That's Not For The Faint Hearted

Robbie Williams Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Robbie Williams has added himself to the list of stars who have once pooed themselves while performing live on stage.

The Let Me Entertain You singer spilled his guts on once doing exactly that after getting a bout of food poisoning while on tour with Take That, having rejoined the group in 2010.

Robbie made the admission in a recent Instagram post, in which he also admitted he finds a “gig parp” can be “liberating” at any other time.

Recalling the incident, Robbie wrote: “It was horrendous. It felt like death.

“We unfortunately had to cancel a show in Denmark because of it. I still feel bad.

“Anyway, A few days later we were playing at the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam. Still not anywhere near well enough I ventured to the stage. I was in the precarious position of not being able to ‘’trust a fart’’. Which was unfortunate because that’s what I needed to do during my opening song. Let me Entertain you.

“As I’m sure you can imagine it didn’t remain just a fart. But ever the pro I retained my composure and committed to the performance 100%. Because of the picture I’ve just painted I’m sure you have questions. But let’s just let

sleeping logs lie for now.”

Robbie (centre) with his former Take That bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange in 2010. Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Robbie continued: “A gig parp any other time can be liberating.

This has got me thinking - which performer springs to mind as a Performing Parper? A ,P.P.”

He then asked his 2.8 million followers to name a singers they imagined would do so, and another who they thought “has never farted on stage ever”.

Robbie then said he reckoned Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger might have let one off while on stage, before revealing he doesn’t think the same could be said for Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

Earlier this year, Joe Jonas admitted he had suffered a similar fate to Robbie, pooing himself while performing in white.

“This was, I think, about four years ago. It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it. A lot of therapy,” he told the Will & Woody podcast.

“Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might’ve been a little toot. It might’ve been a little something else — a little something extra. So, it was like a mid-wardrobe shit-change during the set.”