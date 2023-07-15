Joe Jonas Casually Spills The Tea On Pooing His Pants On Stage While Wearing White

Joe Jonas once defecated into his pants while performing on stage — in a white suit.

The Not Right Now singer unexpectedly shared as much during a rather casual chat on Friday’s Australian Will & Woody podcast episode. Jonas even admitted the bowel betrayal was relatively recent before presumably joking that he sought therapy afterward.

“There’s a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants,” the 33-year-old told hosts Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw. “This was, I think, about four years ago. It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it. A lot of therapy.”

Advertisement

He continued, “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might’ve been a little toot. It might’ve been a little something else — a little something extra. So, it was like a mid-wardrobe shit-change during the set.”

It remains unclear whether the Grammy-nominated singer, who famously comprises one-third of the Jonas Brothers band, ever told his wife about the soiling. If his timeline is accurate, however, he married actor Sophie Turner within months of the public malfunction.

“You know, the whole time, I thought, ‘This is definitely, uhm, somebody’s gonna be able to see this and know what’s happening. They’re gonna realise that...’ you know,” said Jonas on the podcast. “But it was all in my head. It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. Such is life.”

Joe Jonas (right) couldn't recall the exact date and location of the concert in question. Richard Rodriguez via Getty Images

Advertisement

“It was a light one,” he added. “It wasn’t a full, you know? So I was able to tell the tale.”

While he couldn’t remember the date or location of the specific concert in question — or understandably omitted those details on purpose — Jonas did say that “the archives” of tour footage have undoubtedly preserved that odorous moment to this day.

“I’m sure you can find it,” he told the hosts.

Jonas, who formed his band with siblings Nick and Kevin in 2005, recalled thinking that the crowd that night must’ve wondered: “Oh, that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.” In the end, however, he oddly took soiling his pants in public as a victory.

“It’s happened to many artists,” he said. “I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I’m part of some secret club now.”