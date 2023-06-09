Nick Jonas Reveals He Just Missed Out On A Role In A Much-Anticipated Movie Musical

Nick Jonas Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Despite not landing a role in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, Nick Jonas is still “very happy” with how his audition went.

The two-part adaptation of the Broadway play will release its first part next year, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo taking on the roles of Glinda, the Good With of the South, and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

Advertisement

Nick and his brother Joe Jonas both tried out for the part of Fiyero, although neither managed to secure a place in the cast.

“Joe and I both went out, and we didn’t get it,” Nick told Variety. “But that’s the life of an actor.

“I think it went really well. I was very happy coming out of the room. I’m a huge fan of the show, and that’s a role I always thought it would be fun to play.”

Instead, Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey bagged the role of Fiyero – and Nick voiced his support over the decision.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bailey Cindy Ord/MG23 via Getty Images

He added: “I think Jonathan is going to do a great job, and I’m sure the movie is going to be great.”

Wicked will also star Jeff Goldblum, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Ethan Slater. It’s been confirmed that the first part of the film will be released in November 2024.

In April, director Jon M Chu teased a glimpse of Cynthia and Ariana in action.

Sharing the first look at the upcoming movie, he tweeted: “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?”

Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book, Wicked is a reimagining of The Wizard Of Oz that tells the story from Elphaba’s perspective.

Advertisement