Steven Spielberg Says He Felt 'Helpless' About Drew Barrymore's Home Life While Making E.T.

Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore in 2009 Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg has spoken about why looking after then-child star Drew Barrymore while they filmed 1982’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial made him feel “helpless.”

In an interview with Vulture, the Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled feeling powerless over Drew’s rocky home life after he cast her in the iconic fantasy film.

Advertisement

Drew’s parents were actors John Drew Barrymore and Ildikó Jaid Makó, but as a child, the Charlie’s Angels star asked Spielberg if he would be her dad.

The director, who was 36 at the time, told her “no”, instead accepting the title of godfather. Drew even stayed with the Spielberg family on the weekends, going to theme parks with them.

“She was staying up way past her bedtime, going to places she should have only been hearing about, and living a life at a very tender age that I think robbed her of her childhood,” the filmmaker recounted.

“Yet I felt very helpless because I wasn’t her dad. I could only kind of be a consigliere to her.”

In the interview, Drew called her father an “abusive drunk”, adding that her first memory of him was when he “stormed in and tossed her into a wall” when she was three.

Advertisement

Drew, who is now 48, gushed over Steven’s positive impact on her life from a young age, calling him “the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure”.

Actor Drew Barrymore hugs director Steven Spielberg. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Elsewhere in the interview, Spielberg said he tried to keep the magic of the E.T. story alive for the young Drew, who believed the character was real while they were filming.

“I didn’t want to burst the bubble,” he said. “So I simply said, ‘It’s okay, E.T. is so special E.T. has eight assistants. I am the director, I only have one.’”

This week, Drew faced something of a backlash after she said in the same Vulture interview that she “cannot wait” for the closure that her mother’s death would bring.

Advertisement

In an Instagram video on Monday, she accused media outlets of misinterpreting her words.

“To all you tabloids out there, you have been fucking with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth,” she said in the clip.