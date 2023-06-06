Drew Barrymore Slams Tabloids Who Claimed She Wants Her Mother Dead

Drew Barrymore ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Drew Barrymore has hit back at tabloids for mischaracterising comments she made about her complicated relationship with her mother.

The talk show host offered a raw take about her traumatic childhood in a profile with Vulture published on Monday, telling the outlet how it’s been hard for her to heal from the past while her mother, Jaid Barrymore, is still alive.

Though Drew said in the interview that she “cannot wait” for the closure her mother’s death will offer, she accused media outlets of taking her words out of context in an Instagram video posted later that day.

Taking the media to task, the E.T. star said: “You know what? To all you tabloids out there, you have been fucking with my life since I was 13 years old. I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth.”

“I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do so while a parent is alive,” she added.

“And that for those of us who have to figure that out in real time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time — not that the parent is dead.”

In the original Vulture interview, Drew admitted to being jealous of friends who felt closure after their parents died, saying: “All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury’. But I cannot wait.”

The actor explained: “I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow.”

Drew made it clear she had no ill will toward her mother, adding: “I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to fucking grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

She instantly recognised the gravity of her words later in the interview, telling Vulture: “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good.”

“I do care. I’ll never not care,” she said of her mother. “I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

Drew has been open about her complicated relationship with her mum, who blurred the lines between parent and friend by introducing her to Hollywood nightlife when she was still a child.

The Charlie’s Angels actor’s mother sent her to rehab by the time she was 12 years old, and committed her daughter to a psychiatric ward when she was 13.

Drew was legally emancipated at 14, and although these days the actor financially supports her mother, they have limited contact.

Despite the challenges of her childhood, Drew said doesn’t “blame” her mom for what happened in the past.

