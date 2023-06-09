Lindsay Lohan James Devaney via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has revealed she reached out to her one-time on-screen mum Jamie Lee Curtis for some advice on motherhood.

The duo previously starred as mother and daughter Tess and Anna Coleman in the classic film Freaky Friday in 2003, and have been tipped to reprise their roles in the long-awaited Disney sequel.

And after announcing the news she was pregnant with her first child in March, Lindsay has shared that she turned to Jamie for tips on balancing her acting career with caring for a child.

Speaking to Allure, the Mean Girls star said: “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’”

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in 2003 Carlo Allegri via Getty Images

Mean Girls actress Lindsay is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

Sharing their news earlier this year, the couple told TMZ: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Jamie previously confirmed that the Freaky Friday sequel is in development 20 years after the original hit cinemas.

Speaking to The New York Times last month, she said: “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”