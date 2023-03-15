Lindsay Lohan Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child In Sweet Instagram Post

Lindsay Lohan at a fashion show last year New York Daily News via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Freaky Friday star revealed her exciting news on Monday evening in a post on her Instagram page, which featured a white babygrow with the message: “Coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited!” she added, alongside emojis of a baby and a bottle.

Lindsay’s spokesperson later confirmed to the PA news agency: “Yes, she is pregnant and thrilled.”

Among those to comment on the post was Lindsay’s Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert, who wrote: “I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting.”

The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers said she was “so excited” at the news, while Paris Hilton – who recently welcomed her first child – also welcomed Lindsay “to the Mommy Club”.

It’s fair to say it’s been an exciting 12 months for Lindsay both personally and professionally.

People magazine first reported that she tied the knot with financier Bader Shammas, with whom she’d been in a relationship for around three years, last year. Lindsay later confirmed these reports on Instagram.

She also made a big comeback to the film world, appearing in the Netflix rom-com Falling For Christmas, appearing opposite former Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Falling For Christmas Scott Everett White/Netflix

Lindsay specifically received a lot of praise for her performance, and it was later revealed she’d signed a multi-film deal with the streaming platform, with another movie, Irish Wish, set to debut in 2023.

Meanwhile, a new film version of Lindsay’s biggest film, Mean Girls – which is a screen adaptation of the Broadway musical inspired by the teen comedy – is also in the works.