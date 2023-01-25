Entertainment uk celebrityParis HiltonCelebrity babies

Paris Hilton Announces Birth Of First Child With Super Cute Pic

“You are already loved beyond words," the US reality star and businesswoman said of her first child with husband Carter Reum.
Paris Hilton appears to have announced the birth of her first child.

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Paris, the granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

US publication People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mum told People.

“We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Milliken Reum.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.

“So happy for you guys!” Kim wrote, with Chrissy adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

Paris and entrepreneur Carter – a longtime friend of the Hilton family – got engaged in February 2021 after more than a year of dating.

They tied the knot in a three-day wedding ceremony that November.

