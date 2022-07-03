Lindsay Lohan Reveals She's Married In Sweet Instagram Post

Lindsay Lohan has tied the knot.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and financier Bader Shammas on Saturday. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband.”

Lindsay Lohan at Melbourne Cup Day in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019. James Gourley/Getty Image

She also called Shammas “my life and my everything” and added that “every woman should feel like this every day.”

People and E! News confirmed that the two are officially married.

The Mean Girls star had announced her engagement to Bader in November, after the couple had been dating for two years. Lohan has been living in Dubai for the past several years, and Bader is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in the United Arab Emirates.