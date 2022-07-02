Celebrity Gogglebox Stars Have Heartfelt Reaction To Big Boys' Coming Out Scene

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite on Celebrity Gogglebox Channel 4

The stars of Celebrity Gogglebox were left emotional after watching a coming out scene from sitcom Big Boys.

The hit Channel 4 show hosted a Pride special on Friday night, featuring regulars such as Rylan Clark and Gok Wan, alongside new contributors including the cast of Heartstopper, Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson and Strictly’s John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Advertisement

As part of the show, the famous faces watched writer Jack Rooke’s recent semi-autobiographical comedy, in which Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn plays him.

In an emotional scene in the final episode, Jack comes out to his mother Peggy, played by Camille Coduri.

She then reads out a poignant letter from his late father, in which he said that Jack would maybe one day have a boyfriend, enabling Jack to feel accepted and supported.

Dylan Llewellyn as Jack in Big Boys Channel 4

Advertisement

Reacting to the scene, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke said: “I’m gonna cry... I just want to give him a big hug.”

Co-star Yasmin Finney added: “Oh my god, I just got goosebumps.”

Recalling his own coming out to his mum Linda, Rylan said: “I mean, it is nerve wrecking. I ran away for a few hours, didn’t I, in a field.”

Scott Mills said: “I remember having this chat with my mum so well.”

Nick Grimshaw’s niece Liv was seen in tears, as the former Radio 1 DJ praised Peggy’s reaction as “the best response ever”.

An tearful John Whaite also called it “a masterclass in good parenting” as Johannes Radebe became emotional too.

Advertisement

“Here’s to the queer kids,” they toasted.