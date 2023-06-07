Chris Hemsworth James Gourley via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is stung by comments from his “heroes” Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, who have slammed Marvel movies for dominating cinema culture.

“That’s super depressing when I hear that,” the Avengers star told GQ. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with.

Advertisement

“I guess they’re not a fan of me. I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas.”

“Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know,” he continued.

The Australian actor was virtually unknown in the U.S. until 2011′s Thor made him a household name.

While Marvel’s reign at the box office began with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in 2008, Chris hshas certainly contributed to its staying power ― to the frustration of older auteurs.

Tarantino argued on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast in November that Marvel makes intellectual property out of stars – and not the other way around.

The Kill Bill director also said Marvel’s popularity at cinemas leaves “not really much room for anything else”.

Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has reportedly made more than $28 billion (around £22 billion) since its 2008 launch.

“Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is … you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” said Tarantino. “But they’re not movie stars, right? Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that.”

Chris Hemsworth (center) said Quentin Tarantino (left) and Martin Scorsese (right) are “still my heroes.” L: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; C: Andry Kropa/Invision/AP; R: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” he told Empire.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences.”

Advertisement

“I think that we are in a time and place that I unwittingly contributed to, where IP has taken precedence over principle and personality,” he told Deadline. “But it’s a double-edged sword. A piece of IP is only as good as the human talent you get to represent it.”

Chris told GQ that receiving public criticism has been difficult, but that he’s learned to “surrender” while taking swings with Marvel.

While he’s been able to laugh at his kids “critiquing my film,” the words from Hollywood elder statesmen still smart.

“I don’t love when we start scrutinising each other when there’s so much fragility in the business. … I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them,” he told GQ.

He continued: “But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”