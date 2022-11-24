Joe Jonas Michael Tullberg via Getty Images

Joe Jonas has revealed he was left feeling “defeated” after losing out on the role of Spider-Man.

Although best known for being a member of the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, the pop star has turned his hand to acting several times in the past, including the Disney Channel original Camp Rock and his recent role in the war film Devotion.

During an interview on the podcast Just For Variety, Joe was asked which role he considered “the one that got away”, and admitted he came close to playing Spidey around a decade ago.

“I remember, years ago, I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited,” he recalled. “And it was the year… Andrew Garfield [got the part]. So obviously, he was the right one.”

Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I remember that was a big thing at the time, and going back for callbacks,” he continued. “And the director [Marc Webb] used to be a music video director, so I was like ‘I got an in here’.”

Joe added: “But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself. It should never be a shoo-in for anyone.”

Spider-Man has been played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire in recent history Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

On losing out on roles, he said: “In the moment you’re destroyed or you’re defeated, but you realise, ‘this person [who got the part] was brilliant’.”