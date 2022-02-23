The Three Spider-Men Give Us The Real-Life Meme We've All Been Waiting For

“Sharing the screen with these guys, playing Spider-Man, could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we’re the only three blokes who have done it,” he said. “So to share that with you two, it’s been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories.”

Tom also explained that he was concerned about how Tobey and Andrew would feel about inhabiting the character all these years later, given how it “means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me.”

Ultimately, upon meeting his would-be co-stars, Tom said he “realised I had nothing to be nervous about,” as they proceeded to get along famously.