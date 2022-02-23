The Three Spider-Men Give Us The Real-Life Meme We've All Been Waiting For

Warning! This story contains spoilers about Spider-Man: No Way Home.
As much as we loved seeing all three versions of Spider-Man share the screen in the latest instalment of the Marvel franchise, there was one thing missing – the meme.
One of the internet’s most-loved and used memes sees two Spider-Men pointing at one another, each purporting to be the real deal.
So with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland all appearing in No Way Home, we’d been waiting for a real-life version.
And while that may not have featured on the big screen, Marvel have come through for superhero fans in the lead up to the film’s DVD release.
In a picture the company tweeted on Wednesday, the trio can be seen re-enacting the famous scene.
“Of course, we got THE meme,” Marvel tweeted.
All three actors spent months bare-faced lying about their involvement in the sequel, before the film ended up bridging multiple Spider-Man film universes into a blockbuster crossover event when it was released last month.
In their first joint interview to promote the film, current Spider-Man Tom said that starring alongside his counterparts was “as special as an experience could ever be.”
“Sharing the screen with these guys, playing Spider-Man, could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we’re the only three blokes who have done it,” he said. “So to share that with you two, it’s been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories.”
Tom also explained that he was concerned about how Tobey and Andrew would feel about inhabiting the character all these years later, given how it “means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me.”
Ultimately, upon meeting his would-be co-stars, Tom said he “realised I had nothing to be nervous about,” as they proceeded to get along famously.
“It was almost a little unfair,” he added. “They had us put the suits on and then just jump around in front of the camera together. That was one of the most bizarre experiences of my life.”