Robbie Williams’ Wife Ayda Field Reveals Why It’s Zero Fun Sharing A Bed With The Singer

Robbie Williams’ wife Aya Field has been spilling the beans on what it’s like sharing a bed with the singer - and it doesn’t sound like it’s much fun.

Ayda, who has been married to the former Take That star since 2010, admits that Robbie could sleep through an earthquake but it’s not quite so easy for her.

“Rob snores, which did not happen in the early days,” Ayda revealed on her Postcards From The Edge podcast.

She continued: “I’ll sometimes kind of thump him with my leg, I’ll shove. Sometimes it works but then he goes right back.

“Sleep does really bring me to the edge, because there’s so little of it available and you know you’ve got the kids in the morning.

“I have some girlfriends who are like, ‘Just sleep in a different room’. But then I think, ‘God, then we’re officially just room mates. We might (as well) be brother and sister’. Like, I’m just holding on to a thread with this joint sleeping place.”

She added: “It’s like a sleeping fucking bear. Like honestly, the Gruffalo could walk in and Rob would just be there with his little acorn in the bed and would not even notice.

“There’s, like, earthquakes in LA — nothing wakes the man.”

The former Loose Women panellist confessed that she can’t remember the last time she went to bed at the same time as her husband.

“When there was romance, when that happens, yes, there would be a communal sleeping place just out of physical need,” she said.

“But now that that’s completely dead. It’s been obliterated by four kids. There is really no need to go to bed at the same time. It’s just a joint work space now.

