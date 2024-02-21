Cruz Beckham's Elaborate New Tattoo Is A Special Tribute To Dad David's Own Body Art

Cruz and David Beckham Dave Benett via Getty Images

Cruz Beckham has unveiled a new tattoo, which pays homage to his famous father David.

Earlier this week, on what happened to be the youngest Beckham boy’s 19th birthday, Cruz revealed he’d had one of his dad’s most famous tattoos replicated on his side.

The body art in question is inspired by the painting Man Of Sorrows, and depicts Jesus sitting on his own cross.

While David first unveiled the tattoo in 2010, Cruz has now had his own version inked in a similar position on his own body.

This latest work was revealed by tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy, who said he was “honoured” to have done the job for Cruz.

This isn’t the first time Cruz has kept it in the family when it comes to his tattoos, though.

Cruz and his siblings Brooklyn and Romeo also got matching ink towards to commemorate their “brotherhood” back in October.

Romeo also replicated one of his dad’s tattoos back in 2022, showing off an elaborate design that was reminiscent of David’s earliest body art.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams’ eldest son Brooklyn has estimated he has more than 100 tattoos, around 70 of which were inspired by his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, as well as body art celebrating both of his famous parents.

