Theresa May has suffered fresh humiliation over public sector pay after the House of Commons unanimously agreed to give NHS workers “a fair pay rise”.

The Prime Minister was accused of “running scared” from the issue as the Government refused to oppose a Labour motion demanding an end to the 1% cap on wages in the health service.

May herself was absent and decided not to put the issue to a vote after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) had signalled it would back the Opposition Day motion.

Labour claimed victory after even the PM’s DUP allies had earlier decided to support their call for an end to the pay freeze for nurses, midwives, doctors and other staff.

In a major shift, Tory sources told HuffPost UK that the party’s MPs would not oppose any future non-binding Opposition Day motions for the rest of the Parliament.

With May’s focus on delivering Brexit, Conservative MPs will not be whipped on anything other than Government legislation. A Labour motion opposing tuition fee rises is also expected to be unopposed.