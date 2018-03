This week’s Commons People tackles the thorny issue of how Theresa May should deal with Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister was on her way to America as Commons People was recorded, but Trump’s comments on torture were very much making waves in the UK.

The team also discuss Labour’s Brexit woes ahead of crucial by-elections, and the new research which reveals a ‘class pay gap’.

As well as listening online, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes by clicking here.