Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has been dubbed “stupid” by the House of Commons Speaker as the row raged over the Trident missile misfire and a possible Government cover-up.

John Bercow was caught ‘on mic’ ridiculing Fallon’s apparent refusal to discuss privately with MPs the failed weapons test off the coast of Florida last year.

Tory MP and Defence Select Committee chairman Julian Lewis had invited the Cabinet minister to give evidence on unarmed missile failure, which was revealed by the Sunday Times and confirmed by US defence sources on Monday.

But when Fallon ignored Lewis’s invitation to attend his committee’s next session on Tuesday, Bercow muttered under his breath: “Picking a fight with the chair of the select committee is a rather stupid thing to do.”