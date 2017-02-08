Community Fridge Launches In Brixton, Where Local Businesses Can Donate Spare Food To Those In Need

London’s first “community fridge” has launched in Brixton to provide food to those who need it.

The People’s Fridge is a public fridge where local businesses and residents can leave spare, edible food to help others.

The fridge, which launches on Wednesday, is run by a group of local volunteers and aims to cut food waste, encourage food sharing and help tackle food poverty.

Hundreds of similar fridges have already been launched in Spain, Germany, and India as well as in Frome, Somerset and Derbyshire, but this is the first time the concept has been brought to London.