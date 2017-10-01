There was a huge police presence amid concerns the protests could turn nasty after a “Hang The Tories” banner was attached to a bridge in Salford – complete with hanging effigies.

The protestors marched through the streets of the Northern city as the Conservative’s annual conference kicked off in the Manchester Central Complex.

Around 30,000 anti-austerity and pro-EU campaigners descended on Manchester today in protest at the Tory Government.

On behalf of our city & my constituency, we're sorry about this. We disagree with, & are angry with your policies, but we wish you no harm. https://t.co/xOkhOYYR2T

There really is no justification for throwing objects at people attending Conservative Party conference. None whatsoever.

But the event passed off peacefully – a contrast to a similar protest in 2015 which saw journalists and Tories spat at.

Thank you to all those who protested peacefully and safely. #OpProtector pic.twitter.com/7WU7oFng4u

Jae Robinson, a 56-year-old grandmother of three from Birmingham, told the crowd of her experience of social care provision in the UK’s second city.

As anti-austerity protesters gathered ahead of the march kicking off, a number gave impromptu speeches through a portable amplifier.

Victim of ESA cut: "I hope there's no fucking Tories in Manchester because we can do without that trash." pic.twitter.com/gk6GbS6bSI

The former holiday rep was born with spina bifida, and has been using a wheelchair for the past ten years.

She said the care she received in home in Birmingham was so bad she contracted gangrene in a toe and to have it amputated last month.

After describing the Conservatives as “trash”, Robinson then began chanting “Hang the Tories.”

After she finished speaking, HuffPost UK spoke to her about her situation: “I feel like I’m a piece of poo. I’m there to be prodded or poked around. It’s as if I’ve got no control or no rights to say anything.”

When asked why she chanted “hang the Tories”, Robinson replied: “Tories don’t think they’re the same as the rest of us. They think they are a people beyond reproach and beyond reality.”

HuffPost UK asked: “Do you really think all Tories are like that?”

“No, I don’t actually,” was her response.

When asked again about the chant, Robinson said: “It’s to go along with the feel of the event, to say this. I hope nobody takes on and hangs anybody obviously, as that big banner said, but I think it’s a feeling that people can’t survive any more.

“As things are, it’s going to get to desperation point.”