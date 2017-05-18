Here are nine parts of the manifesto launched today where Theresa May’s party has changed its mind in the last two years.

The Tories sound more relaxed about tax increases and less bold in their economic forecasts in the manifesto they launched today, than they did in 2015.

1 Post-Brexit, there's no more talk of Britain becoming the world's most prosperous economy PA Archive/PA Images George Osborne would give us "a truly national recovery" so that we could pursue "our ambition for Britain to become the most prosperous major economy in the world by the 2030s", the Tories' 2015 manifesto said. Now Brexit is set to dictate the prosperity of Britain's economy in the years to come. The 2017 manifesto pledges to ensure the economy is "strong to support world-class public services" but doesn't repeat the bold line from two years ago.

2 A border with Northern Ireland could be back PA Wire/PA Images Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland fear their open border could be a casualty of Brexit.

Theresa May said last year there would be no return to the "hard borders of the past". But The Tory manifesto suggests it might not be able to stay completely open when it becomes a border with the EU, pledging only to "maintain as frictionless a border as possible".

3 No more Human Rights Act appeal PA Wire/PA Images The pledge to abolish the Human Rights Act - which makes European Convention rights enforceable before UK courts - and replace with a British Bill of Rights is gone.

The Tories struggled to progress with the issue after the election and new manifesto says it will keep the act "while the process of Brexit is underway".

4 No more rail fare freeze PA Wire/PA Images As the cost of rail travel sky rocketed, the Tories said they would keep fares the same in real terms until 2020.

The latest manifesto pledges to review pricing but says nothing about stopping increases.

5 The Tories sound at ease with tax increases this time PA Wire/PA Images Philip Hammond's first budget struggled when he tried to raise how much self-employed people pay in National Insurance. The 2015 manifesto ruled out any rise.

If Hammond's still chancellor next year, he won't have to worry. This manifesto makes no such commitment, nor does it say that "tax rises on working people would harm our economy, reduce living standards and cost jobs". It says instead taxes will be kept "as low as possible".

6 Child poverty is less of a priority Shutterstock / luxorphoto 2015: "We will work to eliminate child poverty"

2017: "We want to reduce levels of child poverty"

7 It'll get more expensive to fall in love with a foreigner PA Wire/PA Images The 2017 manifesto is silent on EU immigration but it pledges to "bear down" on immigration from outside the bloc.

The Tories will increase how much people have to earn before they can sponsor immigrants for family visas. Currently someone must earn at least £18,600 a year before they can sponsor a spouse to come here.

8 International students will be expected to leave when they finish their courses Empics Entertainment In 2015 the Tories talked tough on international students but now they say those who fail to meet "higher requirements to work in Britain" will be expected to leave when their course finishes