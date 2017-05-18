Theresa May has unveiled her the Conservative Party’s manifesto for the general election on June 8.

The policy document includes plans to reform social care, scrap the triple-lock on pensions, ditch the tax lock, bin universal free school meals and keep the 100,000 immigration target.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, May said it “identifies the five great giant challenges we face as a country - the need for strong economy, responding to Brexit, tackling enduring social divisions, responding to an ageing society, facing up to fast changing technology”.

The prime minister said she wanted “a more prosperous Britain, where each generation can do better than the last”.

“All of this depends on getting the next five years right. Make no mistake. The central challenge is negotiating the best deal with Europe.”

As the manifesto was released, an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard showed Labour has jumped eight points. However the Tories still have a fifteen point lead. The survey shows Labour on 34%, up from 26%, with the Conservatives ahead on 49%. Observers have already pointed out that the Conservative manifesto backs down on a number of pledges Theresa May initially promised.

Conservative Party 2017 manifesto: