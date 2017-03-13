If you’re making pasta in a hurry you might want to switch your saucepan to a frying pan.

According to food author Harold McGee, cooking pasta in a frying pan works just as well as conventional methods but it takes far less time.

All you need to do is place your pasta in the pan and cover with water. Thanks to the large surface area of the pan, with a shallower amount of water, the liquid will heat more efficiently.

With this method, you also save time draining pasta with a colander.