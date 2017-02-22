Voters in the Cumbrian seat of Copeland are set to head to the polls on Thursday to choose a new MP following the resignation of Labour’s Jamie Reed.

The former frontbencher, who announced his resignation in December, is leaving to take a job in the nuclear industry at the processing plant at Sellafield in the constituency.

Labour are defending a majority of 2,564 in Copeland, making it the tightest by-election for the party since Jeremy Corbyn became leader in 2015.