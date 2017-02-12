Labour losing two rock-solid seats in upcoming by-elections would be a mere “hiccup”, the party’s new campaign chief said today.

Ian Lavery, appointed as Labour’s campaign co-ordinater this week, sought to downplay the significance of the party losing the Copeland and Stoke Central by-elections – both taking place on February 23.

The Wansbeck MP admitted that any defeat would see Labour “review the strategy going forward”, but insisted the local and mayoral elections in May would become the focus of the party very quickly regardless of the result.

The comments came amid reports members of the Shadow Cabinet are being road-tested as possible replacements for leader Jeremy Corbyn, should the veteran MP step down in the near future.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live’s Pienaar’s Politics this morning about the by-elections, Lavery said: “If you look at them separately, they’re both relatively positive at this moment in time, despite what the polls may say, despite what individuals may say.

“I would think that we obviously want to win – that goes without saying. If there’s any hiccups in the next couple of weeks, regardless of what those results are, we need to then look at the shire council elections, the different local elections, the mayoralty elections come May as well.

“So there’s a whole lot of issues in front of us. We want to win every single vote on every single doorstep – that’s our ambition.”