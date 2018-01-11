One of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest allies has quit his frontbench team just days after calling for council taxes to be doubled on expensive homes.

Chris Williamson, the shadow fire minister, resigned on Thursday amid a fierce Tory backlash against his proposal for a ‘Differential Progressive Council Tax’ plan to hike bills for the better off and freeze them for the poorest.

The Derby North MP, a loyal friend of the Labour leader, told HuffPost UK that his proposal would help the party “regain the initiative” in local areas hit by Conservative cuts.

Party sources confirmed that Williamson has resigned.

In a statement issued by the party’s HQ, the MP said: “I will be standing down from my role with immediate effect so that I can return to the backbenches, where I will be campaigning on a broader range of issues.

“I will continue to loyally support the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn from the backbenches and hope to be a voice for the party’s members.”

Corbyn added: “I am grateful for Chris’ work on the frontbench, particularly on fire safety following the appalling Grenfell Tower Fire.

“I know that on the backbenches, Chris will be a strong campaigner on a range of crucial issues as well as serving his constituents with dedication.”