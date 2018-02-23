Corbyn And The Czechs: Nonsense On Stilts

Oh, how I wish more people remembered the recent past.

Which Labour party leader was alleged by the CIA and some senior MI5 officials to be a Soviet agent?

Which deranged publisher of a mass market red-top newspaper tried to involve the royal family in a plot to overthrow that same Labour prime minister?

Which Labour leader sued the Sunday Times for libel ― and won ― after it suggested that he was regarded by the KGB as an ‘agent of influence’?

Which Labour leader was alleged in the Mail on Sunday to have ‘colluded with Soviet Communists’ to defeat the Conservatives?

And which Labour leader was attacked by a newspaper columnist for having a kitchen that was as ‘bland, functional, humourless, cold and about as much fun to live in as a Communist era housing block in Minsk’?

In each case, you’ll be delighted to know, the answer is not Jeremy Corbyn. (The correct answers are Harold Wilson, Cecil King of the Daily Mirror, Michael Foot, Neil Kinnock and Ed Miliband.)

The point being, of course, that attacks on Labour party leaders for being Communist stooges are about as original in the British press as complaints about the weather. The recent spate of ‘Corbyn and the Czech spy’ stories prove nothing more than a shameful lack of originality among current editors.

The Daily Mail has a particularly sewer-like record on such matters. As long ago as 1924, it published the so-called Zinoviev letter, which purported to be from the Soviet Communist party and which was intended to be highly damaging to the Labour party. It was, in fact, a forgery.

In 1977, the Mail published a letter that appeared to give permission to the state-owned motor manufacturer British Leyland to pay bribes to win overseas contracts. It, too, was designed to damage Labour ― and it, too, was a forgery.

There is nothing new about fake news.