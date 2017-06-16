Corbynista Labour Member Who Stood As Independent Candidate In Amber Rudd's Seat Expelled From Party

A Corbynista Labour member and whistleblower who stood as an independent candidate in Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s seat has been expelled from the party.

Former solicitor Nicholas Wilson contested Hastings and Rye in the general election earlier this month, winning 412 votes.

Labour missed out on winning the seat by just 346 votes after a tense recount, and the party said Wilson’s actions had been ‘particularly detrimental’ and were a breach of its membership rules.

Posting a picture of his expulsion letter on Twitter, Wilson - who describes himself as a whistleblower and anti-corruption campaigner - said he had joined Labour to vote for Jeremy Corbyn.