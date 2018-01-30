A Class In Corduroy: How To Wear The Fabric Of Spring 2018

Velvet has had it’s moment in the spotlight for long enough - it has now been usurped by another seventies staple - corduroy.
Corduroy in every colour is here for your spring wardrobe - be it as a trouser, jumpsuit, skirt or jacket. Like linen, this fabric is adaptable to both warm and cool climates (read: perfect for British springtime).
Corduroy styles are cropping up all over the high street and a new Stockholm-based fashion brand, The Cords & Co, is dedicated to focusing on this one material and is bringing a fresh wave of wearing and living in corduroy (plus it ships free to the UK).
Building a corduroy revolution, the brand’s focus is not obsessive. Its reinvention of “velvet’s ribbed cousin”, fits in with a millennial crowd looking to remake past trends - only better.
Here’s a few ways to style your cords.
The Casual Corduroy Suit
Pair it with a white graphic tee and you are done my friend.
Tonal Corduroy Colours
If you’re scared to wear corduroy, we suggest you jump into the deep end and double up.
Matching Socks
Okay, okay, if an entire outfit of corduroy is too much, a cute twist to a look is to match your socks with your cord bottoms. Matchy, but not too matchy.
Click through the gallery below to discover a few places to get your corduroy fix regardless of your size, gender and style.
