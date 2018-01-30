All Sections
    30/01/2018 11:18 GMT

    A Class In Corduroy: How To Wear The Fabric Of Spring 2018

    Velvet has had it’s moment in the spotlight for long enough - it has now been usurped by another seventies staple - corduroy.

    Corduroy in every colour is here for your spring wardrobe - be it as a trouser, jumpsuit, skirt or jacket. Like linen, this fabric is adaptable to both warm and cool climates (read: perfect for British springtime).  

    A post shared by The Cords & Co (@thecordsco) on

    Corduroy styles are cropping up all over the high street and a new Stockholm-based fashion brand, The Cords & Co, is dedicated to focusing on this one material and is bringing a fresh wave of wearing and living in corduroy (plus it ships free to the UK).

    Building a corduroy revolution, the brand’s focus is not obsessive. Its reinvention of “velvet’s ribbed cousin”, fits in with a millennial crowd looking to remake past trends - only better. 

    Here’s a few ways to style your cords. 

    The Casual Corduroy Suit 

    Pair it with a white graphic tee and you are done my friend. 

    Tonal Corduroy Colours

    If you’re scared to wear corduroy, we suggest you jump into the deep end and double up. 

    Matching Socks

    Okay, okay, if an entire outfit of corduroy is too much, a cute twist to a look is to match your socks with your cord bottoms. Matchy, but not too matchy.

    Click through the gallery below to discover a few places to get your corduroy fix regardless of your size, gender and style.

    • ASOS
      Cord Bomber Jacket With Chevron in Green, size 2XL reg - 6 XL long, £50, ASOS.
    • The Cords
      Lea Mid Indigo Wide Leg Corduroy Pants, size 24-34, £130, The Cords.
    • Asos
      Emilia Corduroy Button-Down Midi Dress, size XS-S available, £56, Urban Outfitters.
    • Forever 21
      Corduroy mini skirt, size 18-24, £18, Forever 21
    • H&M
      Corduroy Trousers Skinny fit, size 28-42, £24.99, H&M.
    • Zara
    • Lucy and Yak
      'The Original' Corduroy Dungarees in Steel Grey, size small 30"(leg) - medium 32" (leg) available, £40, Lucy and Yak
    • Urban Outfitters
      BDG Pink Corduroy Cocoon Trousers, size XS-L available, £49, Urban Outfitters.
    • ASOS
      Borg Lined Cord Jacket In Brown, size 4XL reg-6XL long available, £22.00, ASOS

