'Countryfile' Viewers' Imaginations Run Wild Over 'Bath' Scene

‘Countryfile’ viewers were left blushing at the end of Sunday’s (29 January) episode, when the closing scene had their imaginations running wild.

The closing moments of the show apparently saw presenters Matt Baker and Ellie Harrison taking a dip in a spa in the Peak District, after the rest of the episode had proved to be less than relaxing (mainly due to the pretty rubbish weather).

However, producers chose not to air the moment in question, instead choosing to show the co-hosts’ silhouettes moving through a window, accompanied by their excited giggles.