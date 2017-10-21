Bruno Tonioli might have been missing from Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but he was certainly there in spirit, thanks to fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Craig gave an enthusiastic impression of Bruno as he gave Debbie McGee and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice feedback for their rather impressive rumba.

In fact, Craig was so impressed that he ended up channeling his fellow judge a little too much and ended up falling off his chair and disappearing behind the judges’ desk.