Bruno Tonioli might have been missing from Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but he was certainly there in spirit, thanks to fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood.
Craig gave an enthusiastic impression of Bruno as he gave Debbie McGee and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice feedback for their rather impressive rumba.
In fact, Craig was so impressed that he ended up channeling his fellow judge a little too much and ended up falling off his chair and disappearing behind the judges’ desk.
Poor Craig, the one time he gives out positive vibes, this happens.
Bruno’s absence from the judging panel because of a prior work commitment was the first time he has missed a show in the 13 years.
A Strictly spokeswoman said: “As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule.
“He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series.”
Looks like he’ll have a bit of competition from Craig.