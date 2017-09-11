Hurricane Irma has brought devastation to Florida, with streets flooded, homes and businesses out of power, and trees uprooted by high winds which peaked at 130mph.

At least three people are reported dead.

But as residents in the south of the state are preparing to evacuate their homes, many journalists are heading right to the centre of the storm in order to capture the chaos for the world to see.

Marcus Yam via Getty Images Journalists battle winds and rain to report from the scene

Viewers of the TV reports have also been critical of the networks and have voiced their concerns about the safety of reporters, including CNN’s Kyung Lah who was almost hit by a falling street sign as she clung onto a railing to report from Miami Beach.

Can CNN please give Kyung Lah a break? She's going to be hit by a palm tree if she doesn't fly away first. — Jennifer M. Wood (@j_m_wood) September 10, 2017

Similarly, when NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer physically attached himself to a building in order to stay on the ground while he reported through powerful winds in Florida City, people were angry that he’d been put there in the first place.

Perhaps he shouldn't be out there. The networks circus show is putting ppl in danger for no reason. Get your reporters out of harm's way. — isabelle kirshner (@ikirshner) September 10, 2017

But it’s likely that most of the reporters will share Lah’s view that it’s a risk, but an essential one: “We take a calculated risk because we want people to know ... what is coming your way.”

Here are 8 times journalists went to extraordinary lengths to bring us the latest hurricane news:

1. This staggering reporter and video crew in Miami

Getting slapped by one of the early squalls from #Irma tonight in the Brickell section of #Miami. @stevedresner captures behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/6uXw51mGmB — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 10, 2017

2. This journo in Cuba battling with his clothing

This was @CNN_Oppmann’s view of Hurricane #Irma as it lashed Caibarién, Cuba, before heading off to the Florida Keys https://t.co/WbFelcU3Uu pic.twitter.com/Ze9WvmH71w — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017

3. This reporter struggling to see in Naples

Chris Cuomo battling Irma's full force in Naples. Peak gust 142 mph at 4:35 pm https://t.co/SBp2cjLCIK pic.twitter.com/Gv1IjMAQij — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 10, 2017

4. This reporter trying to stay standing against the rain in Fort Myers

.@TomLlamasABC: "It's getting worse by the minute" as center of Hurricane #Irma barrels down on Fort Myers, FL https://t.co/5Kz3EN1ESV pic.twitter.com/tAwiSixE0F — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

5. This journalist in Miami who didn’t manage it

Weather Channel photojournalist with @MikeSeidel slipped and fell during live shot. He said he's okay -- got up and kept working. pic.twitter.com/NA5tA60jXk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2017

6. This journo who is lucky to have kept his cap

CNN’s @BillWeirCNN gets slammed in Key Largo by #HurricaneIrma’s wind gusts as the storm’s eyewall reaches the Florida Keys pic.twitter.com/OHYwQ7TdT7 — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017

7. This NBC reporter desperately trying to hold his position

"Full force hurricane" along the eye wall of Hurricane Irma in Naples right now, @mikebettes reports on @weatherchannel and @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/OhTLFBM7W7 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 10, 2017

8. This local reporter going up against the wind in Barbuda