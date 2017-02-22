Cressida Dick is to become the first female commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

Dick was the commander-in-chief of the operation which saw innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes shot on the Underground two weeks after the 2005 Tube bombings, before becoming the national policing lead on counter-terrorism.

She left the job in 2014, after over 30 years of service, to work for the Foreign Office.

The 56-year-old described her new role as an “amazing opportunity” and said she was “looking forward immensely to protecting and serving the people of London”.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has taught me and supported me along the way,” she added.