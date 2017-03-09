Pups usually take centre stage at Crufts, but this year our attention has been stolen by a four-year-old dog handler.
Jessica Allen, from Stafford, took to the ring at the world’s largest dog show on Thursday 9 March, with Australian Terrier Annie, who is five years old.
Jessica’s mum, Felicity Freer said: “Jessica has grown up with dogs and takes it all in her stride.
“She was actually annoyed that mummy took Annie in the Challenge at Windsor and didn’t win!”
Annie qualified as Top Brood Bitch 2016, when Jessica was only three years old.
Jessica’s family believe she might be the youngest person to walk in the main (not Junior Kennel Club) part of the competition.
According to Chris Foskett, secretary of the Southern Counties Australian Terrier Club, the breed is well suited to being a family pet.
“They’re great with kids: you just have to see Jessica with the dogs,” he said.
“They are great characters, very loyal and always attract attention.”
So cute!
You can find out more about the breed here.
The Huffington Post UK has contacted the Kennel Club for confirmation of whether Jessica is indeed the youngest dog handler to take to the ring at Crufts and will update this article upon their response.