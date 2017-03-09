Pups usually take centre stage at Crufts, but this year our attention has been stolen by a four-year-old dog handler.

Jessica Allen, from Stafford, took to the ring at the world’s largest dog show on Thursday 9 March, with Australian Terrier Annie, who is five years old.

Jessica’s mum, Felicity Freer said: “Jessica has grown up with dogs and takes it all in her stride.

“She was actually annoyed that mummy took Annie in the Challenge at Windsor and didn’t win!”